EDWARDSVILLE — The “Opening Up Madison County Again” committee will hold its first meeting this week and the public is invited to listen.

“We are taking a proactive approach to plan for re-opening Madison County when the time is right,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler put together a committee that is collecting data from small businesses and local key sectors keeping in line with the state’s authority and the federal administration’s “Opening Up America Again” guidelines. The meeting will be held via teleconference at 10 a.m. on Thursday and the public can listen via Twitch TV at https://m.twitch.tv/madisoncountyiL.

“I want to be clear that these guidelines will be 100 percent consistent with the public health mission of our county health department,” Prenzler said. “Madison County Health Department is doing a great job, and I appreciate everything they are doing to follow up on cases and protect our residents during this pandemic.”

Small businesses, churches and other organizations are encouraged to submit a “one page” plan to the county at coboard@co.madison.il.us on how they plan re-open. The committee consists of representatives of various economic and social interest groups.

Loren Hughes, M.D., of Edwardsville, will be present for the meeting as a member of the medical community and be able to answer questions or concerns from a medical standpoint.

“We want to be able to open the county in safe manner, as well as be transparent with the public on how we plan to do that,” Prenzler said.

