JERSEYVILLE - Tonight is the first night of the Jersey County Business Association’s “Open Late” promotion. Outgoing JCBA Director Beth Bear said participating businesses are encouraged to stay open later than 5 p.m. to give everyone - especially commuters - more time to visit downtown businesses.

“Statistically speaking, nearly half of our working-age population commutes to Madison County, St. Louis County, or the City of St. Louis,” Bear said. “We are aware that for a lot of our 9-to-5 businesses, our residents just don’t get to experience what our retail establishments have to offer here in Jerseyville, so we wanted to make sure they had a chance outside of just a Saturday morning to come and enjoy our downtown, which is thriving at this stage.”

“Open Late” nights will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. starting tonight until October 25. In addition to staying open later, businesses are also encouraged to run sales and promotions on “Open Late” nights.

Participating businesses that are usually not open this late include 3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary & Yoga, Beyond the Backyard Gate, Ivy + Blush, the JCH Gift Shop, Linn’s Shoes, Pig on a Wing, Purple Daisy Gifts, Sweet Pea's Floral & Design and The Stadium Theater. For the full list of participating businesses and more details, see the event on Facebook.

There will also be a “scavenger hunt” during the “Open Late” nights in June, August & October. Shoppers are encouraged to explore Jerseyville by finding items hidden in participating businesses, which will be announced prior to the first scavenger hunt. Bear said each person who finds every hidden item will be eligible to win a grand prize from the JCBA.

For more information on “Open Late” nights and the scavenger hunt, visit the JCBA’s Facebook page.

