EDWARDSVILLE - Find out how a master’s in healthcare informatics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville can help advance your career. The open house is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation in Springfield, Ill. Register today to learn more about this fully online program.

“With increasing demand for electronic health records and professionals qualified to lead industry change, it’s a great time to pursue a degree in healthcare informatics,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN and director of SIUE’s master’s of healthcare informatics program.

Lyerla, along with SIUE faculty and staff, will answer questions about healthcare informatics. The event is open to anyone interested in a healthcare informatics career. The event is hosted by Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. The graduate application fee will be waived for anyone who attends the open house and applies for the program by August 1.

The premier graduate program was developed in partnership with leaders in healthcare administration. The essentials of the program include training students to effectively use computerized systems in providing quality patient healthcare, according to Jerry Weinberg, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School.

“This master’s degree provides healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge to plan, design, implement and use information technologies,” Lyerla added. “The program is suited for professionals with a bachelor’s degree, healthcare background and experience in information technology or the clinical setting.”

Healthcare informatics professionals integrate the worlds of medicine and technology by combining their expertise in data management, patient care and information technology systems. The master’s in healthcare informatics emphasizes the application of state-of-the-art computing technologies to healthcare.

Interested participants should register online at siue.edu/healthcare-informatics-session.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

