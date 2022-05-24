Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging and Wellness Educates the Public on How to Pick the Right Sunscreen.

GLEN CARBON -Dermatology, an estimated one out of every five people will develop some type of skin cancer in their lifetime. Kristen M. Jacobs, MD, aesthetic physician, best-selling author, and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness said the type of sunscreen you use, as well as the frequency, can make a tremendous difference in how your skin ages and the protection it provides.



“Regular sunscreen use is key to healthy aging, but what’s even more important is that you’re using the right kind of sunscreen,” said Dr. Jacobs. “Many people have never heard of the difference between a physical sunscreen versus a chemical one, so we make it our mission to educate our patients on the benefits of a physical sunscreen. There can be many harmful ingredients in chemical sunscreens so it’s important people know what to look for.”

Dr. Jacobs said physical sunscreen works as a shield to protect your skin from the sun, whereas chemical sunscreen works like a sponge and absorbs the sun’s UV rays. The easiest way to tell if sunscreen is chemical or physical is to check the label. In a physical sunscreen, the only active ingredients should be Zinc Oxide and/or Titanium Dioxide. If you see any active ingredients other than those two, it is a chemical sunscreen that can contain other harmful ingredients. Dr. Jacobs said it’s also important to look closely at both the active and inactive ingredients for chemicals such as oxybenzone, avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octocrylene, cinoxate, dioxybenzone, ensulizole, meradimate, padimate O and sulisobenzone, which can be harmful to your skin.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Wearing sunscreen every day should be just another part of your daily routine,” said Dr. Jacobs. “Sometimes when it’s cloudy outside you may think you’re not getting any of the sun’s UV rays. That is not the case. Even on overcast days, 80% of the sun’s UV radiation can reach the earth and make an impact on your skin.”

Dr. Jacobs said in addition to the increased risks of developing skin cancer, the sun’s UV rays are a major culprit for premature aging, including wrinkles, skin discoloration such as brown spots and redness, and sagging skin. To avoid the harmful effects of the sun, Dr. Jacobs recommends applying sunscreen every two hours. She also recommends wearing sun-protective clothing, UV-blocking sunglasses, and conducting skin self-exams monthly. Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness also offers several non-chemical sunscreen options that can provide additional benefits such as doubling as make-up, moisturizer, or redness corrector.

“The good news is that it is easier than it has ever been to find a sunscreen that protects your skin while also providing additional benefits,” said Dr. Jacobs. “The choices can be overwhelming but knowing what to look for makes a big difference.”

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visitwww.kristenjacobs.com.

More like this: