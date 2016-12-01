EDWARDSVILLE —Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the conviction of a 21-year-old Granite City man this morning for the murder of a 13-year-old boy in 2013.

Opening statements began on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, in the case against Laroyce M. McFadden (d.o.b. 11/19/1995). McFadden was originally charged on May 3, 2013, with First Degree Murder (Class M) following the death of 13-year-old Clayton Veninga.

Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, Chief of the Violent Crimes Unit, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey presented evidence, including witness testimony, during the trial to support the State’s charges against McFadden. Following a two-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict against McFadden.

Gibbons complimented the work of Uhe, Loughrey, the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn, and all of the medical personnel for securing a successful conviction. “This was a senseless act of violence that ended in the worst way. I hope that this guilty verdict serves as a message, we will not allow these acts of violence in Madison County.” Gibbons also offered his condolences to the victim’s family, “I am hopeful that this conviction provides the family with some comfort and closure during this tragic chapter in their lives. They remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

McFadden will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing by Judge Tognarelli. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which typically takes 6-8 weeks. A murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison. In addition, since he used a firearm, McFadden is eligible for an additional 25-year sentence, making the minimum sentence 45 years and the maximum up to 85 years. He will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.