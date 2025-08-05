ALTON – In preparation for the annual Duck Pluckers Ball, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation is hosting an online raffle.

The event website where raffle tickets maybe be purchased is auctria.events/DUCKPLUCKERS

The featured item is Wild Pig Helicopter Hunt for two. There will only be 150 chances available for that raffle. Cost is $100 per ticket.

Other online raffle items will include:

Wheelbarrow of Booze: A wheelbarrow filled with a variety of liquor donated by area bars and restaurants.

A wheelbarrow filled with a variety of liquor donated by area bars and restaurants. Freezer of Meat: Donated by B&M livestock, Fritz Meat and Processing and AMHSF.

Donated by B&M livestock, Fritz Meat and Processing and AMHSF. Bourbon collection: A variety of rare bottles of bourbon donated by Colman’s Country Campers and Barry and Gaye Julian.

Tickets for these three raffles are $20 each. You must be 21 years or older to win and present a valid state-issued ID to collect your winnings.

Winners will be drawn at the annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at NILO Farms in Brighton. Winners need not be present.

The Duck Pluckers Ball is held annually, with proceeds going to help purchase a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, call the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701.

