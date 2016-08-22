EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville reached its highest summer headcount since 2009 during the 2016 summer term. Led by a sharp increase in online enrollment, SIUE served 6,335 students, which represented an increase of 175 students (2.8 percent) over summer 2015 and 541 more students than summer 2014.

The Schools of Engineering (14.6 percent), Nursing (19.7 percent), Business (6.2 percent), and Education, Health and Human Behavior (6.9 percent), and the College of Arts and Sciences (5.7 percent) all experienced significant undergraduate enrollment increases from summer 2015.

“Online summer offerings have proven to be highly popular with new and returning students,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, SIUE interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Our faculty members are to be commended for the work they have done transitioning our high quality traditional courses to an online environment that meets students’ scheduling needs, particularly during the summer.

“Our faculty recognized the changing landscape and adapted our summer offerings. Importantly, they have worked to assure that students can expect consistent learning opportunities and engaging online courses. Our ability to meet the needs of current students, adult learners and corporate partners has allowed us to grow enrollment in targeted areas.”

More than 50 percent of all student credit hours taken this summer were delivered online.

