SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor’s (IDOL) Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA), in partnership with the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI), launched an on-demand training course, "Defenses for Firefighters," to help firefighters navigate the challenge of balancing personal safety with effective emergency response.

This online training course delivers actionable guidance developed from real-world incidents and highlights the importance of continually assessing and controlling risk. Whether new to the firefighting or a seasoned chief officer, the course empowers learners with the mindset and strategies needed to identify hazards, defend against injury or death, and make risk-informed decisions.

“The entire course takes only fifteen minutes. I would encourage all fire departments in Illinois to put their staff through it and then continually reinforce the principles,” said IL OSHA Chief Erik Kambarian. “The goal is clear: ensure every firefighter can walk away from a bad day.

The course, and accompanying handout, highlights core defensive principles, such as:

Always buckle up – seat belts save lives.

Stay visible and aware around traffic scenes.

Never enter a structure fire without a radio – and confirm it works.

Operate as a team. Enter together, stay together, exit together.

Recognize structural risks – expect buildings to collapse.

Use your equipment. Know your equipment. “Walk the walk.”

Speak up if something doesn’t seem right.

Participants are encouraged to adopt a disciplined, risk-aware mindset: assess the situation, follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), understand your limitations, and avoid being 100% task-level oriented.

The “Defenses for Firefighters” course is now available through the IFSI training platform.

Occupational safety and health standards enforcement for employers in Illinois is a shared responsibility between the U.S. Department of Labor (federal OSHA) and the Illinois Department of Labor (IL OSHA). Federal OSHA, an Administration under the U.S. Department of Labor, covers all private sector workplaces while IL OSHA, a Division of the Illinois Department of Labor, covers all state and local government workplaces.

About IL OSHA

The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) protects the safety and health of public employees through education, training, and enforcement of state occupational safety and health regulations.

About IFSI

The Illinois Fire Service Institute, based at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, provides cutting-edge training and education to Illinois firefighters and first responders through research-driven, hands-on programs.

