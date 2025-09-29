As cooler weather sets in and busy fall schedules take over, families are turning to one-pot meals for quick, comforting dinners. These dishes offer the perfect balance of flavor, nutrition and convenience — and dairy products play a starring role.

“One-pot meals are ideal for busy families because they save time in the kitchen and cut down on dishes,” said Maggie Nosic, registered dietitian and nutrition educator with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Adding milk, cheese or yogurt not only boosts flavor and creaminess, but also provides protein, calcium and vitamin D.”

Popular one-pot dishes featuring dairy include white chicken chili made with Greek yogurt, cheesy chicken and rice skillets with vegetables, creamy tomato basil tortellini soup, loaded potato and broccoli soup, and classic beef stroganoff finished with sour cream. These meals highlight how dairy adds richness and flavor while pairing easily with fall produce.

Nutrition experts note that dairy adds more than taste. It provides high-quality protein to support growth and muscle repair, calcium and vitamin D for strong bones, and B vitamins for energy metabolism. Dairy foods also contain potassium, which helps with maintaining healthy blood pressure.

Planning ahead can make one-pot meals even more convenient. Families can double recipes, portion out leftovers and freeze them for later, creating a ready-made meal on nights when time is short. Batch-cooking soups, stews or casseroles ensures that comfort food is always within reach without the extra work.

In addition to the nutrition benefits, gathering around the table for a warm, home-cooked meal has lasting value. Research shows that family meals support healthier eating habits, improve communication, and build stronger personal (or social) connections. One-pot dishes make it easier for families to share this time together, even on busy weeknights.

“Meals that include dairy bring comfort and nutrition to the table,” Nosic said. “They’re a simple way to keep families fueled during the busy fall season.”

St. Louis District Dairy Council, a nonprofit nutrition education organization funded by local dairy farmers, serves 131 counties in central/southern Illinois and eastern Missouri.

One-pot meals make busy weeknights easier, and this White Chicken Chili is a hearty favorite that comes together quickly. Packed with lean protein, creamy Greek yogurt, and plenty of flavor, it’s a comforting dish the whole family will love.

White Chicken Chili

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound cooked chicken breast, shredded

2 cans (15 oz each) white beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans (4 oz each) diced green chiles

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until softened, about 3–4 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken, white beans, green chiles, chicken broth, and spices. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, to let flavors meld. Remove from heat and stir in Greek yogurt until fully incorporated. Ladle into bowls and top with shredded cheddar cheese and fresh cilantro.

