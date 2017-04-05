EDWARDSVILLE - The one-percent sales tax in Madison County failed by just over 200 votes, 22,105 no to 21,846 yes.

That measure, known as the County School Facility Tax, would have increased sales taxes across Madison County by one percent, or a penny of every dollar spent.

The sales tax was supported by Madison County School Districts, with the exceptions of Venice, Collinsville and Edwardsville, which prioritized its Proposition E referendum, which raised property taxes by 55 cents for every $100 of equalized value (EAV).

Article continues after sponsor message

Many school districts, including Alton would have only allowed districts to use the funds for certain items, such as land acquisition and structural improvements.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: