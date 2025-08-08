ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced ramp closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 55/64 at the following locations:

I-55/64 eastbound exit ramp to Barack Obama Avenue

I-55/64 westbound exit ramp to 3rd Street

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 9, at 5 a.m., traffic will be restricted at these locations to allow for road construction. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. the same day.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

