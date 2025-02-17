JERSEY COUNTY — A one-car crash on McCluskey Road on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, resulted in injuries to two occupants, according to Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns.

Manns reported that the vehicle was carrying a 30-year-old male and a 34-year-old female at the time of the accident.

Both individuals were transported to Jersey Community Hospital for treatment, Sheriff Manns said.

"The male was subsequently flown to a hospital in St. Louis for further medical care," he added.

No additional details about the circumstances of the crash have been released at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

