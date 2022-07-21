Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Two vehicles collided around 3 p.m. on Thursday on 20th and Alby Street in Alton and one vehicle overturned.

The person in the overturned vehicle was not seriously injured and able to get out of the vehicle on their own. The driver in the other vehicle did suffer a wrist injury and was transported to an area hospital.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department worked the scene. Motorists are recommended to avoid the area at this time.

