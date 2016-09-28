(Busch Stadium) The photographers were busy before today’s game as the St. Louis Cardinals gathered for their annual team photo and sported St. Louis Blues themed warm-up jerseys as part of a cross-promotional effort between the teams.

“We’re a hockey family, so yeah, we’re excited about the Blues and wish them a great start,” said Mike Matheny, who’s daughter Katie is entering her senior season as a forward at Ohio State University.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

The looseness carried over to infield drills were Randal Grichuk, Yadier Molina, and Stephen Piscotty took part in fielding grounders at second base before falling into their hitting groups for batting practice.

Two days removed from a cortisone injection into his shoulder, Kolten Wong was feeling better and able to participate in BP.

“From what I’ve heard from the medical team, he’s got a better chance today,” said Matheny of Wong’s potential availability for tonight’s game. “So we’ll wait and see how everything goes in our pregame.”

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Jhonny Peralta, 3B

Brandon Moss, LF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Greg Garcia, 2B

Mike Leake, P

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

