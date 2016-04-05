ALTON – Alton School District’s Matthew Maag has made a name for himself over the years in Special Olympics sports competitions.

Maag now has more medals than he can probably hang in his room and through it all he has remained the quiet, consummate competitor, always there to assist another on the playing field, or in the case of this weekend, the pool.

On Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville, Maag was at times on the sidelines mentoring his fellow Alton School District swimmers. His mother, Lisa Maag, said Matthew is always willing to extend a helping hand for others who need him.

When it came time for Matthew to compete, he was completely focused on the task at hand. Matthew said on Saturday that he truly “loves” competing in all the Special Olympics sports. He is a participant in swimming, basketball, track and bowling. He also expressed thanks to those who organize and fund the Special Olympics activities and said it has meant everything to him to participate over the years.

Lisa Maag is a huge advocate for her son and is always there to support him at competitions. She said she believes Special Olympics plays a huge role in completing many of the participants’ lives.

“We had no idea he had this athletic ability until he took part in Special Olympics,” she said. “He didn’t participate in sports in junior high school. In high school, competing in Special Olympics gave him a voice and gave him self-esteem. It also gave him a sense of belonging to a whole sense of community.”

Matthew captured a gold medal on Saturday in the 100 freestyle and a four-person medley relay. He will compete at the state meet in Bloomington later in the year after the first places in the 2016 Area 12 District E Aquatics Meet.

Matthew is studying art and graphic design at Lewis and Clark Community College and has maintained a 3.8 grade-point-average. Lisa Maag said Matthew’s ultimate goal is to transfer to Webster University in St. Louis. She had her son attend LCCC to see how he did and if she thought he could maintain himself in college. He has been accepted to attend his sophomore year at Webster if he chooses, his mother said.

At lunchtime at LCCC, Matthew often sits with students in the basic skills classes for those with disabilities, encouraging them. He wants the students to feel welcome and he is always an advocate for all his friends.

Lisa Maag couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“I raised a good boy,” Maag said. “He is pushing right along and I think he will have a great future. Competing in Special Olympics has meant so much to Matt and his life. I am so thankful for the programs.”

