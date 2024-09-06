BELLEVILLE — Luke Breunig is a Belleville East High School alum who feels right at home at the school in his hometown.

Brueunig recently graduated from the University of Illinois with an English degree and a minor in creative writing.

He expressed enthusiasm about returning to Belleville East as a teacher, stating, "I'm excited to teach at East because it feels like home. I learned a lot in my time as a student, and I'm excited to start giving back as a teacher."

Breunig enjoys reading, writing, music, and art in his free time.

Belleville East High School issued a statement and said that it "looks forward to the contributions Breunig will bring to the English department and the positive impact he will have on students."