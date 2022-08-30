One Night Of Queen Returns To River City Casino and Hotel Following Two Sold-Out Shows.

ST. LOUIS - One Night of Queen will make a triumphant return to River City Casino & Hotel after two stellar sell-out performances.

The show returns Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, 2023. The show time is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $69.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Gary Mullen & The Works is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert performance. Featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards, and Jon Halliwell on drums, the multi-talented band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Queen. Audiences can expect to hear all of the classic hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “Somebody to Love.”

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV program “Stars in Their Eyes” with his performance as Queen’s lead singer Freddie Mercury. Mullen’s embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show’s Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting a record for votes in the history of the program. For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed more than 2,500 live shows to sold-out audiences in over 20 countries around the globe. They WILL rock you! For more information, visit www.garymullenandtheworks.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy, and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com. Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

