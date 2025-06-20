You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, P.J. shared his journey of faith.

P.J. said he grew up in the church, but left for a while when he was younger before finding his way back home. Nowadays, he attends St. James in Alton and sings in the choir. He believes God can guide you through difficult times as long as you trust Him.

“Believe in yourself. Believe in God,” he said. “Keep going forward. Let go and let God.”

P.J. sings with the Great Rivers Choral Society as well as his church. He loves to sing hymns, and he carries a book of Psalms with him. He said the experience has been “healing and uplifting” as he works on “getting [his] voice back.”

He points to Psalms 118:22 — “The stone the builders refuse has become the headstone of the corner. This is the Lord’s doing. It is marvelous in our eyes. Amen” — as an example of the powerful lessons to be learned in the Bible. He believes that Jesus is the discarded stone on which the entire world is built.

“He was always overlooked, creating miracles and showing people everything. But He was still discarded,” P.J. explained. “That's why, as people turned on Him, it was all written for that. He’s the cornerstone. That’s where it started, and nobody knew. But they built off of that, off of Him. He’s the head stone. Without the cornerstone, the wall is no good.”

P.J. also believes 2 Samuel 7:22 — “God! For there is none like You, and there is no God but You, according to everything we have heard with our own ears” — is an example of how to praise God. He encourages people to remain focused on God and to not let outside influences stop you from receiving Him.

“We have to go through Him, through Jesus,” P.J. said. “There’s nothing else like God. Nothing. People will come against you, but there’s nothing like God. Just keep your eye on God. That’s faith. That’s what I see about that scripture. Always just keep your eye on God.”

No matter what challenges you face, P.J. believes you can get through them by relying on God. He urges people to remain grateful and to show their faithfulness even when struggling.

He also noted that you can always turn to God for help. Through prayer, you can build your relationship with God, thank Him for your blessings, and rely on Him when you are down.

P.J. reminds people that we have all made it through trials and tribulations, and these experiences are often lessons. He urges everyone to trust God through these hardships.

“Pray to God to bring you out, break those chains of hurt, hatred, unforgiveness, and learn the fruits of the spirit and live by that in your heart,” he added. “Wipe your face, get up, look at God. Look at the sky. He made you for a reason. He made you in His own likeness. Never give up.”

