GRANITE CITY - Charges have been filed against a Granite City man following an April 14, 2017, incident at Steinman Motors in Granite City.

According to a release from Detective Lieutenant Nicholas Novacich from the Granite City Police Department, police were called to the business in reference to a report of aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery. After a "thorough investigation concerning the incident," police identified the suspect as Zeanda L. Burgess, 31, of the 2800 block of Edgewood Ave. in Granite City.

Burgess was then apprehended and charged with armed robbery, a Class X Felony, aggravated vehicular hijacking, also a Class X Felony, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 Felony. Bail was set at $500,000, and Burgess remains in the custody of the Granite City Police Department pending posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail.

