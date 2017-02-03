GREENE COUNTY - One driver was killed in an accident just south of Carrollton, involving two vehicles and two young children.

Kara Dunham, 36, of Carrollton was pronounced dead on the scene by the Greene County Coroner following an accident on US-67, just south of Carrollton at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a 2015 Ford SUV being driven by Megan Skolasinski, 29, of Godfrey with two girls, one being two and the other not yet one, was traveling southbound when Dunham's 2002 red Pontiac crossed the center lane for unknown reasons and struck Skolasinski's car head-on.

Skolasinski and one of the children in her vehicle were transferred to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton, and the second passenger was taken to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. Their conditions are not released at this time.

US-67 was shut down for as long as six hours following the crash, which is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

A representative from the Illinois State Police said no other information is being released at this time, noting the crash is still under investigation.

Besides the Illinois State Police, the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the Carrollton Fire Protection District and the Greene County Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

