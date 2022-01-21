FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - One was injured in a shooting Thursday at St. Clair Square Mall, Fairview Heights Police said. The shooting occurred at 4 p.m. on Thursday and St. Clair Square Mall went into an immediate lockdown.

Two were eventually taken into custody by law enforcement along Illinois Route 159 near the main entrance. Two handguns were also recovered. As of last night, a third was sought in the case.

Article continues after sponsor message

The shooting victim was reported stable but was airlifted to St. Louis for further treatment. The people involved knew each other, law enforcement said and it was not "a random attack."

Illinois State Police, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, along with Belleville Police, O’Fallon, Swansea, and Caseyville assisted in the situation.