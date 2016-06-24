ALTON – A black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon lost control around 1 p.m. on the Great River Road, apparently headed toward Alton and the vehicle rolled over in the middle of the road.

The Jeep was badly damaged and the female driver was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to Saint Anthony’s Health Center for emergency treatment.

Traffic was shutdown on the Great River Road near the Piasa Bird Park immediately after the accident. Traffic along Illinois Route 67 heading out of Alton was congested after the accident with people taking an alternate route to and through Godfrey from Alton.

Alton fire officials said when they arrived, the vehicle was right in the middle of the road. Alton Police also handled traffic direction and the road closure.

