ALTON – A car collided with another vehicle at Golf Road and Homer Adams Parkway around 1 p.m. on Friday and one person was injured and transported to a hospital.

Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance all responded to the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The injured motorist was traveling eastbound on Homer Adams at the time of the accident.

The westbound lane of Homer Adams in Alton has been restricted to one lane for construction over the past few weeks near the new train station.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

More like this: