One injured in early morning accident Monday
ALTON - A large amount of emergency vehicles were assembled near the U.S. Bank on the corner of State and Delmar in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23, to respond to a traffic crash.
Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said a collision between a Mercedes and a Ford Focus occurred around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Someone in the Focus was taken to a local hospital after complaining of a neck injury.
Simmons said that was the only incident he knew of occurring near that area Monday morning.