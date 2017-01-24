Photo courtesy of Terri LaMar.ALTON - A large amount of emergency vehicles were assembled near the U.S. Bank on the corner of State and Delmar in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23, to respond to a traffic crash. 

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said a collision between a Mercedes and a Ford Focus occurred around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Someone in the Focus was taken to a local hospital after complaining of a neck injury. 

Simmons said that was the only incident he knew of occurring near that area Monday morning. 

 