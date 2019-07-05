ALTON - One person is in custody after two were shot in the 500 block of Ridge Street just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police were called to the scene of a man witnesses said waved a gun around. When police arrived to the scene, the suspect did not have a weapon, but two gunshot victims drove themselves to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged altercation. The suspect was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and transferred to a St. Louis hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of that altercation.

Charges are imminent on that suspect today.

