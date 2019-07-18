GODFREY - One person was hospitalized and a second was taken into custody following a domestic disturbance.

Captain Dave Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said officers arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of Thatcher Road in the Rock Gate Estates Subdivision of Alton around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and found someone who had apparently been stabbed. That person was taken immediately to a St. Louis Area Hospital for treatment.

Vucich said a person of interest was taken into custody as well.

No names have been released at this time, and charges are currently pending. The stabbing victim is in serious but stable condition.

