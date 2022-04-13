ALTON - Basketball and athletic talent seem to be in the blood of the Stotler family. A new Stotler talent, that of 12-year-old Bishop, emerged recently when he cracked one of the more significant marks in Riverbend Community Center games. Bishop recorded a record 135 on the NBA Hoops Game, a remarkable feat.

Bishop's grandfather, originally of Bethalto, was a University of Missouri football defensive back/placekicker on the 1969 Missouri team. Nic Stotler, Bishop's dad, was a standout basketball player for Civic Memorial High School and then Illinois State University.

Bishop's mom, Amanda, who she said was not a college athlete, but excels more in the artistic arena, is so proud of her son not only for his basketball shooting skills but what kind of young man he is already.

"Bishop was really happy about breaking the Community Center NBA Hoops Game record," she said. "He broke it first one week, then went back and broke it again."

Bishop said without a doubt, that he loves basketball and wants to continue to play through grade school, high school, and beyond. Bishop is in the sixth grade at St. Ambrose Catholic School, so look for his name in the basketball box scores on an area team in the near future.

Ric Stotler said he believes Bishop does have some of the family athleticism and he is also most proud his son is excelling in school in the classroom.

Amanda added that her son loves the Open Play Night at the Community Center. She is one who enjoys obtaining the Community Center Open Play tickets, which go on sale each week and have become a treasured commodity.

"Bishop and his twin sister, Zoe, both love the Friday nights," she said and the record on the Hoops Game just adds more enjoyment.

