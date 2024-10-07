PIASA - Illinois State Police has reported a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Macoupin County.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle in the accident.

The accident took place close to Southwestern High School on Illinois Highway 111/267. The accident was also near Illinois Route 16.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 handled the investigation into the crash.

This is the preliminary investigation report released by ISP: "The preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 responded to the location above for the report of a single vehicle fatal crash. Unit 1, a Blue Dodge Caravan, was traveling northbound on IL-111 when for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and entered the left ditch and overturned. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

ISP said the crash investigation remains open and there is no further information available for release at this time.

