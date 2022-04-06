ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The traffic accident at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, on Interstate 64 Westbound at Milepost 4.4, had a fatality and two were transported with life-threatening injuries.

This is the preliminary ISP report from the traffic crash, below:

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 64 westbound at Milepost 4.4, St. Clair County

WHEN: April 5, 2022, at approximately 2:53 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Black 2012 Nissan Altima

Unit 2 – Orange 2018 International Dump Truck

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – A 22-year-old male from Du Quoin, IL. – Airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2– A 64-year-old male from Belleville, IL. – was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – A 23-year-old female from Fairview Heights, IL - Deceased.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Three Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) trucks were blocking traffic while workers were removing debris from the roadway on Interstate 64 westbound at Milepost 4.4 in St. Clair County. The first IDOT truck was parked on the right shoulder with an arrow board directing traffic to move to the left. The second IDOT truck was ahead of the first in the right lane, also with an arrow board. The third IDOT truck (Unit 2) was parked in the right lane ahead of the second. The passenger of Unit 2 was outside of the truck and picking up debris from the roadway. The driver of Unit 2 remained in the truck.

Unit 1 was traveling in the right lane, approaching the IDOT trucks. Unit 1 traveled to the right shoulder just before reaching the second IDOT truck. While on the shoulder, Unit 1 struck a concrete wall. After it struck the wall, the passenger side of Unit 1 struck the rear of Unit 2. The passenger of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The IDOT worker outside of the truck was not injured. The roadway was opened up at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

