LITCHFIELD - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 3:55 p.m. Monday at Interstate 55 Northbound Milepost 59, 7 miles north of Litchfield.

This was the ISP preliminary report:

UNIT #1: 2018 Chevrolet Equinox UNIT #2: 2005 Porsche Carrera.

UNIT #3: 2019 Kenworth Truck Tractor Pulling a 2009 Brenner Semitrailer.

DRIVER UNIT #1: Richard S. Jaeger, Age 74, Fond Du Lac, WI.

PASSENGER UNIT #1: Robin L. Francis, Age 82, Fond Du Lac, WI

DRIVER - UNIT #2: Jorian Clarke, Age 62, Saint Louis, MO



DRIVER UNIT #3: Richard Dowlarr, Age 49, Springfield, IL

More Preliminary Report:

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a three-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 northbound at milepost 59, Montgomery County. At approximately 3:55 P.M. on Monday, March 2, 2019, a Porsche had stopped in the left lane of the Interstate due to a wheel that was in the lane of travel, from a prior incident.

The Chevrolet struck the Porsche from behind. The Chevrolet then struck the left side of the Kenworth Truck Tractor Semitrailer that was parked on right shoulder. The passenger of Unit #1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information is available at this time.



