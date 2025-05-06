GRANITE CITY – Two St. Louis residents face the same set of felony charges after a “planned fistfight” in Granite City turned into a shooting.

Devon J.L. Kilbert, 20, and Antonio M. Kilbert, 20, both of St. Louis, were each charged on April 25, 2025 with Class X felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and Class 4 felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

On April 23, 2025, Devon allegedly shot the victim, causing injury and great bodily harm to the victim. While Devon is accused of actually committing the shooting, Antonio was also charged because Devon is reportedly considered “one for who [Antonio] is legally responsible.”

Devon’s possession of a Glock 23 handgun, and Antonio’s possession of a Glock 29 handgun, were unlawful as neither individual had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or Concealed Carry License (CCL) at the time of the offense.

A petition to deny Devon’s pretrial release states he “shot the victim twice after bringing a firearm and possessing another one to what was a planned fist fight of another individual.” A separate petition to deny Antonio’s pretrial release states that he, “along with his co-defendants brought a gun to a fist fight and one of the co-defendants ended up shooting someone.”

The petition to keep Devon detained was granted, with a Detention Order adding he was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to flee from officers once they arrived at the scene of the shooting. After officers observed a firearm in the cup holder with an extended magazine, they reportedly found an additional two firearms and a case of ammunition in the vehicle’s backseat.

The petition to deny Antonio’s pretrial release was denied, and he has since been granted pretrial release from custody. Among the additional conditions imposed on his release are that he have no contact with the victim and refrain from entering or remaining on the premises of the shooting, which reportedly occurred in the 2500 block of State Street in Granite City.

Additional restrictions have also been placed on Antonio’s travel; transportation is permitted during certain days and hours for the purposes of his employment, and he is otherwise permitted to travel only for purposes of parenting and childcare. Antonio was also ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring.

Both cases against Devon and Antonio were presented by the Granite City Police Department. Devon currently remains in custody in the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

