KANE - A three-vehicle crash reported Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 67 near Kane resulted in one death and multiple injuries, according to information released by the Illinois State Police.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County EMS, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene after the accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. on Monday.

One driver was declared deceased at the scene, another driver was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with major injuries, while the third driver was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police reported that one vehicle was traveling northbound on US 67 while another vehicle was traveling southbound, and a third vehicle was traveling directly behind the southbound vehicle.

At one point, the northbound vehicle crossed over the center line and sideswiped the first southbound vehicle, spun sideways, and was hit by the second southbound vehicle. The driver of the second southbound vehicle was declared deceased while the other two drivers sustained injuries from the crash.

Illinois State Police have not yet released any information on why the northbound vehicle crossed the center line. No names or further updates on the drivers’ conditions were available at the time of this writing.

