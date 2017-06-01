SHIPMAN - At 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call in reference to an accident on Kelly Road, Shipman, involving an A.T.V.

Macoupin County deputies responded and found two juveniles ejected from the ATV. The 15-year-old male driver from rural Plainview was airlifted from the scene and transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield IL. The 12-year-old female passenger also from rural Plainview was transported by Arch to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The 15-year-old male later succumbed to his injuries. The 12-year-old female is in serious, but stable condition. The crash is still under investigation by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.

"We are unable to release names until the family has been notified," the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said.

