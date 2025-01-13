ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An officer-involved shooting near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue resulted in the death of an adult male on Monday morning, Jan. 13, 2025. The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons detectives.

At approximately 9:52 a.m., officers from the Country Club Hills Police Department were responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the vicinity of West Florissant Avenue and Lucas and Hunt Road in St. Louis County. During their response, officers were informed that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was discharging a firearm at passing vehicles.

Two St. Louis County police officers arrived to assist and observed a male suspect firing a handgun with an extended magazine while walking westbound on West Florissant Avenue toward Ferguson Avenue. According to police reports, the suspect fired a shot at one of the officers, prompting the officers to return fire. The male then fled west on West Florissant Avenue toward Ferguson Avenue, where he was subsequently struck by a police vehicle at the intersection.

Officers on the scene administered CPR and provided aid to the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The officers involved in the incident are both 30 years old, with one having five years of law enforcement experience and the other eight years. One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident, but no injuries were reported among bystanders.

A handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene. The investigation remains active, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

