EAST ST. LOUIS — A double stabbing early Thursday morning, Sept. 18, 2025, in East St. Louis left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Thursday inside a vacant building at the Orr-Weathers Apartment Complex, located at Missouri Avenue and North 14th Street, according to East St. Louis Police.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

East St. Louis Police said the stabbing involved two men.

Officers responding to the scene found one man stabbed across the street from the vacant building. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later located a second man inside the vacant building, possibly on the eighth floor, who had also been stabbed. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings remain under investigation.

More like this:

Avant Elementary Launches New Food Pantry In East St Louis
4 days ago
New Affordable Housing Development Helps Revitalize East St. Louis
Sep 5, 2025
St. Louis Mayor Spencer Appointing Nate Hayward as Commissioner of Corrections
Aug 25, 2025
Social Emotional Learning Training Empowers East St. Louis Educators To Boost School Wellness
Sep 9, 2025
Richard Driehaus Foundation Award Winner: Granite City’s Edison Ave Art Lofts Sets Preservation Benchmark
2 days ago

 