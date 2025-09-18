EAST ST. LOUIS — A double stabbing early Thursday morning, Sept. 18, 2025, in East St. Louis left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Thursday inside a vacant building at the Orr-Weathers Apartment Complex, located at Missouri Avenue and North 14th Street, according to East St. Louis Police.

East St. Louis Police said the stabbing involved two men.

Officers responding to the scene found one man stabbed across the street from the vacant building. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later located a second man inside the vacant building, possibly on the eighth floor, who had also been stabbed. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings remain under investigation.

