COLLINSVILLE — A collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on Interstate 55 northbound south of Fairmont Avenue early Sunday morning, Oct. 5, 2025, resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:01 a.m. Oct. 5 near milepost 8, when both vehicles caught fire following the impact. Emergency responders from ISP Troop 8 arrived at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi-truck driver was taken to a regional hospital with injuries, the Illinois State Police said.

The northbound lanes of I-55 remained closed until about 10:26 a.m. as authorities conducted their investigation, ISP added.

No additional information has been released.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

