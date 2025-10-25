GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police responded early Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, to a reported shooting at Patrick’s Bar, resulting in one fatality and the arrest of a suspect.

At approximately 1:49 a.m. on October 25, 2025, officers were dispatched to Patrick’s Bar located at 2900 Nameoki Road in Granite City, following reports that an individual had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found that a disturbance had occurred during which a gun was fired, striking the victim. The individual was transported to a nearby medical facility, where they were pronounced deceased.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Granite City Police Department is leading the investigation with support from the Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Madison County Coroner’s Office.

No further details have been released at this time. The Granite City Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 618-877-6111.

Major Charles Bremer of the Granite City Police Department provided the information.

