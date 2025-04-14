



EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE will host its fourth annual One Day One SIUE celebration on Thursday, April 24. The event, which combines the University's day of giving with a vibrant outdoor celebration, will take place on the Stratton Quadrangle and feature music from the Red Jackets Band, a BBQ buffet, and an INDYCAR showcase presented by World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in a fun raceway themed celebration.

“The fundraising festival has rapidly evolved into one of the University’s most anticipated annual events,” said Julie Babington, Senior Director of Annual Giving and the architect of One Day One SIUE. “What began as a modest giving initiative has grown into a signature celebration of community pride and philanthropy.”

The final tally for SIUE’s 2024 One Day, One SIUE fundraiser was a record $2,344,574.

“Each year, the amount contributed toward student success has increased significantly as has the awareness and participation across our community” said Connie Collins, CFRE, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation. “Last year 2,000 members of our SIUE donor community invested in our future – the SIUE students. We are inspired that our friends from the Raceway will build on that momentum as we accelerate through the finish line."

“Cougars from around the world pour their generosity into our students,” acknowledged Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “Through these significant investments in the form of donations—the magnitude of which we experience through One Day, One SIUE—our University becomes a major contributor to the region’s talent pool. SIUE is the number one producer of bachelor’s degrees in metro St. Louis and in the Metro East. This is an outstanding accomplishment for both the donors and our campus community.”

In line with this year’s theme, students in the School of Engineering will showcase their Baja, Solar, and Formula SAE cars alongside a WWTR INDYCAR. WWTR owner and president Curtis Francois will attend the event and be honored as the 2025 Distinguished Community Leader.

"Curtis Francois and World Wide Technology Raceway are incredibly deserving of being named the 2025 Distinguished Community Leader,” said Babington. “WWTR’s partnership with SIUE will be instrumental in enhancing student success. The plan is to help improve the first-year experience for students, boost retention from the first to second year, and provide invaluable access to world-class talent and cutting-edge facilities for our student design race teams.”

Babington added, “Furthermore, they’re working to create internship opportunities for our race team students, allowing them to gain real-world experience and further their education. Curtis and WWTR’s collaboration with SIUE not only strengthens our educational programs but also elevates SIUE’s presence and impact within the region, furthering our mission to support and empower students."

New this year is the opportunity for students to fundraise. The “Bonus Dollar Challenge” will award $250 to either the Fraternity or Sorority chapters or the registered student organization that secures the highest number of gifts.

While the day’s festivities bring Cougar pride to the forefront, the heart of One Day One SIUE remains grounded in its purpose: to advance student success. The donor-driven initiative fuels academic programs, research opportunities, scholarships, and faculty development— resources that directly impact the student experience and help sustain the University’s long-term growth.

"To our faculty, staff, and alumni: Your support is absolutely vital to the success of this event. Together, we can not only reach but exceed our fundraising goal. We encourage all faculty and staff to get involved by bringing family and friends to join us in the Stratton Quad for a day of celebration. This event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the SIUE community and to show your support for our students and programs. Every contribution—whether through your time, expertise, or financial support—helps make a lasting difference in the lives of our students," said Babington.

"This year, we will build on the momentum from last year, when we raised more than $2.3 million to support student success, faculty excellence, and expanded opportunities for our students,” said Collins. “It’s through the generous support of our donors that we can amplify and accelerate SIUE’s capacity to change the lives of our students, enabling them to succeed academically, professionally, and personally as they pursue their dreams."

Visit siue.edu/oneday to explore giving opportunities and RSVP details. Support SIUE students today.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

