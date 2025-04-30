EDWARDSVILLE - The much-anticipated countdown by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, at the motor-sport themed One Day, One SIUE led to a grand slam. Surrounded by SIUE Cheer and Dance Team, Minor prepared the big reveal: “The final tally for this year’s One Day, One SIUE...5, 4, 3...” The audience joined in, "...2...1," accompanied by a drumroll by The Red Jackets Band as Minor announced, “$2,872,989!” He then cued the band, whose live jams added much fanfare to the record-breaking culmination of the fourth annual day of giving.

One Day, One SIUE supports the entire SIUE community, which includes students, faculty and staff. The SIUE Foundation team credited more than 2,300 unique donors of varying amounts, which included local employers, alumni and members of the SIUE community, to steer past this year’s $2.5 million fundraising goal.

Minor reflected on the road to success, led by the SIUE Foundation. “I began my tenure as Chancellor in March 2022 and the very first One Day, One SIUE was held a month after my arrival. When I reflect on where we started, I am struck by how far we have come — and how fully we have embraced a new kind of ambition associated with fundraising and engagement,” said Minor. “You can see how hard this Foundation team has worked to connect our generous donors with our student-centered mission.”

"The spirit of One Day, One SIUE was truly on display during this year’s raceway-themed celebration. With the World Wide Technology Raceway INDYCAR on site and checkered flags waving, the energy was electric from the moment guests arrived,” said Julie Babington, Senior Director of Annual Giving. “Our incredible Engagement Center students set the pace early, securing $8,780 in gifts and pledges ahead of the event during a high-impact calling blitz. And our Major Gift Officers truly led the charge—securing 11 key gifts and honoring our donors with big check presentations on stage.”

“It was a day powered by Cougar pride, collaboration, and a shared commitment to SIUE’s future.”

Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway and former racecar driver Curtis Francois introduced the program as the 2025 Distinguished Community Leader. Francois and the President of Ameren Illinois, Lenny Singh, both acknowledged the abundant talent pool available when it comes to SIUE students and alumni who cover roles ranging from interns to vice presidents.

On the list of impressive graduate students is PharmD and MBA candidate Jamia Whitehorn, a P3 student in SIUE School of Pharmacy (SOP). She is a recipient of a renewable scholarship from two of the donors featured in the celebration. Whitehorn arrived at SIUE SOP from Chicago after completing a bachelor’s in criminology and a master’s in biotechnology.

“Within pharmacy, I like infectious disease, I like diabetes, and I also like the mental health aspects. I'm taking my mental health elective right now and I absolutely love it,” said Whitehorn. “And I’ll have the master’s on the table, which is big in this environment. When I was looking up jobs, they all wanted an MBA. So, I'll have that option. I'm just going to follow my heart to see where I end up.”

Whitehorn, a first-generation college student, was recommended to apply for the Chris and Debbie Smith Pharmacy Scholarship Endowment, by her professor, Chris Lynch, PharmD, director of clinical programs and professor of pharmacy practice.

Event emcee Joe Pott, the Voice of the Cougars, kicked off the evening by announcing a new initiative: The Bonus Dollar Challenge. With the Challenge, SIUE shifted into high gear by launching the first-ever Student Organization Giving Challenge, where 22 student groups collectively raised more than $10,000 in just their first year. Two student groups with the highest gift count, based on number of donors and dollars raised, took the victory lap on stage: Fraternity Sorority Life winner, Kappa Sigma, and student organization, Financial Management Association (FMA). These two top spots earned each of the organizations an extra $250.

Pott then set the stage for a succession of 12 large check presentations which included the following:

$25,000 to create the Matta-Philbrick Computer Science Program Endowment, presented by Jaypee Philbrick and John Matta, PhD, SIUE chair of the Computer Science Department

$25,000 to create the Karen Morris Watkins Memorial Scholarship Endowment to the Department of Teaching and Learning, presented by Lynette Watkins, MD, and her father Garey Watkins, MD in honor of the late Karen Morris Watkins (‘66), alumna honored as a 2025 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Honoree from the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB)

$30,000 to create the Anthony Louis Springman Memorial Scholarship Endowment, a new scholarship in SEHHB presented by the wife of Tony Springman, Lisa, and Rev. Garron Daniels, Parish Rector of The Episcopal Parish of Alton

$30,000 to create the Roland Thouvenot Family Foundation Scholarship Endowment, in honor of one of the earliest civil engineering graduates, Rollie Thouvenot (‘72)

$40,000 – Ameren Illinois Solar Car Sponsor, sponsor of SIUE School of Engineering’s Solar Car club, presented by Singh

$50,000 to create the Eric & Joan Gowin Construction Leaders Scholarship Endowment presented by husband and wife Eric and Joan Gowin, founders of Contegra Construction

$50,000 to create the John & Dianne Carenza Olympic Legacy Men’s and Women’s Soccer Endowed Scholarship, presented by Dianne Carenza

$100,000 to support Calhoun County Student Scholarships, presented by Carol Brangenberg, executor of the Merle Inman Estate and attorney Ed Fanning

$100,000 to support the Summer Success program and a cohort of Steward Scholars, presented by Tina Duckett, executive director, Steward Family Foundation

$110,000 to support the Dr. Larry A. Lowe Memorial Dental Medicine Scholarship and the William E. Baker Memorial Business Scholarship, presented by Sherry Baker

$125,000 to create the second Chris and Debbie Smith Pharmacy Scholarship Endowment, providing an additional renewable scholarship to a SOP student, presented by the Smiths

$420,000 to create the Missouri American Water Operator Scholarship Endowment, presented by Richard C. Svindland, president of Missouri American Water

Duckett spoke of what sparked the partnership with SIUE to form Steward Scholars: “Having had an opportunity to meet Chancellor Minor and hear his vision has been terrific. He’s a great partner and I had a chance to tour the campus and sit in when he spoke to the students. It was just amazing--the impact that he has in the lives of these students, and the way they look up to him. He is an exemplary role model.”

Svindland said when it comes to Missouri American Water, SIUE’s Environmental Resources Training Center (ERTC) is a solid investment: “To be honest, I fell in love with the ERTC, and I knew the previous director very, very well. And everyone I talked to thought the training they get there is amazing. We have a couple of dozen employees who have been through the program. So I said, where do we put our money to get the best bang for our buck, and this is where we wanted to put it."

Connie Collins CFRE, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation added, “This extraordinary annual celebration channels our community’s joy and dedication to champion their chosen initiatives and invite their friends and family to join in. The circle grows each year, and we are truly grateful for their advocacy."

The SIUE Pit Crew, also known as dining services, served up a buffet of barbeque pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches along with vegetable crudité and desserts.

Contributions for One Day, One SIUE continued through the evening. Missed the big day? You can still join in and support our students and programs by visiting siue.edu/give-now.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

