

EDWARDSVILLE - One was critically injured in a serious crash on Troy Road Wednesday, June 22. An occupant in one of the vehicles sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital by helicopter, which landed in the parking lot at the corner of Governors Parkway and Troy Road.

The accident caused a section of Troy Road to be closed for more than three hours. Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford pointed out this is the second t-bone accident in the city this week.

The occupant of the other vehicle sustained mild injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The Edwardsville Fire Department reminds residents that all vehicles have blind spots caused by the posts that support a vehicle’s roof and windows.

"Always check twice when pulling into cross-traffic whether at a stop light, stop sign, or just pulling onto a road," Chief Whiteford said. "All vehicles have blind spots from the posts that support a vehicle's roof and windows, and when you look a second time it reduces the chance that something could be in your blind spot."

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

