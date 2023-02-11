EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning Monday, February 13, North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic in the one-block area between Hillsboro Avenue and East Vandalia Street.

This closure is necessary to allow City contractors to pour concrete and repair the street where the new water main has been installed. The closure is expected to last the entire week; the work will take place weather permitting.

Motorists should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, Hillsboro Avenue and East Vandalia Street can be used as detours. The work is part of the North Buchanan Street water main replacement project.

The City is in the process of switching over from a century-old 4-inch cast iron water main to a new 12-inch water main on North Buchanan Street between East Union Street and East Vandalia Street. The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

