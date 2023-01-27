EDWARDSVILLE – One block of East Schwarz Street is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, January 30, for a sanitary sewer installation project. The closure will shut down East Schwarz Street between South Buchanan Street and South Kansas Street.

The intersections on both sides of the closure will remain open to traffic. The closure is expected to last from Monday, January 30, through Wednesday, February 1.

The work is dependent on the weather. Signs will be posted to alert drivers to the closure.

The sanitary sewer installation is a project of Pfund Construction. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

