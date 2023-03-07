JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said a female was airlifted to a hospital from a head-on crash on Illinois Route 109 in front of the Do Drop Inn on Tuesday afternoon.

Manns said the exact condition of the person was not yet known, but the injuries appeared serious. Three vehicles were involved in the accident. Two other individuals were taken to a hospital from the crash with injuries.

Traffic was diverted from the area for quite some time, but Sheriff Manns said the highway now has been reopened.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash, Manns added.

