JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said a female was airlifted to a hospital from a head-on crash on Illinois Route 109 in front of the Do Drop Inn on Tuesday afternoon.

Manns said the exact condition of the person was not yet known, but the injuries appeared serious. Three vehicles were involved in the accident. Two other individuals were taken to a hospital from the crash with injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic was diverted from the area for quite some time, but Sheriff Manns said the highway now has been reopened.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash, Manns added.

More like this:

Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
Two-Car Accident On Route 109 In Jersey County Creates Significant Vehicle Damage
Jul 10, 2025
Law Enforcement Chase Ends In Crash, Two Arrested In Jersey County
Apr 9, 2025
Calhoun County Honors Officers for Multi-County Burglary Arrest
Jul 7, 2025
60-Year-Old Man Airlifted After Serious Jersey County Crash Sunday Morning, May 11, 2025
May 12, 2025

 