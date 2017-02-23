GRANITE CITY - Three people were injured following an early morning collision on Route 3 in Granite City, including one person who was flown by ARCH to Barnes Jewish Hospital

According to a release from Lt. Nicholas Novachich of the Granite City Police Department, police were alerted to a wrong way driver on Rt. 3 around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The driver was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. As officers were responding, a follow-up call came at approximately 1:16 a.m. of a traffic crash on Rt. 3 at West Chain of Rocks Road

A four-door passenger sedan containing two occupants collided with a truck driven by one. The Granite City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services determined all subjects had sustained injuries from the crash, according to the release. Two were taken to St. Louis University by ambulance, and the third was airlifted. 

As of Thursday morning at 10 a.m., all parties involved are still being treated. No names have been released by police, but they are investigating it as an "alcohol-related incident." 

Detectives and accident reconstruction experts from the Granite City Police Department are still investigating the incident at this time.

