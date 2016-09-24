ALTON - A motorcyclist was airlifted to Barnes after a midday collision with a truck.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the wreck was caused when a motorcycle traveling east on East Broadway collided with the driver's side of the truck. He said the truck was pulling onto Broadway from a bait and tackle shop.

No names have been released at this time. Simmons said the motorcyclist was airlifted in serious condition, commenting he was in "bad shape."

The Alton Police Department diverted traffic to adjacent streets during the accident investigation and cleanup.

