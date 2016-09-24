ALTON - A motorcyclist was airlifted to Barnes after a midday collision with a truck.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the wreck was caused when a motorcycle traveling east on East Broadway collided with the driver's side of the truck. He said the truck was pulling onto Broadway from a bait and tackle shop. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

No names have been released at this time. Simmons said the motorcyclist was airlifted in serious condition, commenting he was in "bad shape."

The Alton Police Department diverted traffic to adjacent streets during the accident investigation and cleanup.

More like this:

Nov 4, 2024 - Wood River Fire Department Secures Demo Truck Purchase, New Firefighter

Oct 31, 2024 - Delivery Mishap: Truck Blocks Bloomer Drive in Alton

Aug 26, 2024 - Midwest's Biggest Food Truck Fest Shines in Alton

Yesterday - Block Party for Good to Offer Free Groceries on Nov. 22 in Alton

Sep 5, 2024 - Alton Man Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on Illinois Route 159

 