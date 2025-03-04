CARROLLTON — Lauren Flowers solidified her legacy on Monday night, March 3, 2025, as she became the all-time leading career scorer for the Carrollton Hawks girls' basketball team during a decisive performance in the IHSA 1A Super-Sectional at Okawville. Flowers scored a game-high 35 points against the Albion-Edwards County squad, leading her team to victory.

Reflecting on the achievement, Flowers expressed her gratitude for her teammates and the hard work they have put in since the summer. “It was just amazing. We have worked so hard for this. It is just a great team sport and we are rolling,” she said.

Flowers emphasized the importance of the Hawks' teamwork, and said: “I can't do it without my team; they are hitting and I am hitting. We are going to go with the same mentality we have had the whole season to state and just that defense wins games and execute on offense."

Carrollton head coach Brian Madson praised Flowers, calling her a "once-in-a-generation player." He noted that throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated her basketball prowess.

As the Hawks prepare for the next stage of the tournament, Flowers and her team look to maintain their momentum and continue their successful season.

