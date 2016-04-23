EDWARDSVILLE - It was a perfect afternoon to hang out with friends and family, listen to live music, sip on some brews and enjoy the beautiful weather as Global Brew Tap House hosted their fourth annual Spring Beer Festival at the Edwardsville City Park.

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. this Saturday, festival goers had the opportunity to quench their thirst with over 20 craft beers and obliterate some food from area vendors 1818 Chophouse, Cleveland Heath and Annie’s Frozen Custard.

Ryan High, Global Brew Tap House owner and event organizer, was more than happy with the success of the day’s event, mentioning that this was the first year in the festival’s history that the rain hadn’t deterred guests.

“It’s our way of showcasing kind of what our brand is about,” High said.

DC Cusanelli, Dirty Astronauts and the Robert Perry Band with The Original Mojos kept the music alive throughout the day with performances on the grand stand.

Although the festival was surrounded by the constantly flowing alcoholic beverages, the event was all in all a chance for families and friends to gather together and enjoy each others’ company.

“It’s been a very diverse crowd,” he also said, ”We always get families that come out. This is the most dogs and strollers we’ve seen out in the park. We love it. We’re family-oriented, my wife and I have three boys, so we want to make it a family-friendly event and at the same time we want to serve the craft beer community that supports us.”

There was no cost to attend the festival, but tokens for drinks could be purchased at $2 a token. A portion of the proceeds for the day will be donated to Edwardsville’s Better Place to Play Foundation.

