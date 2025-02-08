SPRINGFIELD – This Super Bowl Sunday, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies throughout the state are reinforcing vital safety messages that could save your life or someone else’s: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

“Celebrate smart and designate a sober driver before the party starts so this year’s Super Bowl gathering isn’t the last one you attend,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “There’s no instant replay when you’re on the road, so be the MVP and make sure the party game plan includes a sober ride home.”

Remember that walking impaired also can be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you, if needed. Sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. Always make sure you and everyone else in the vehicle buckles up. It’s the best defense in a crash.

“If you're planning to go out to watch the Super Bowl, make sure you have a game plan to get home if you drink,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Christopher Owen. “If you drive impaired, officers will throw a penalty flag and cite you for driving under the influence.”

If you’re planning on being the designated driver, refrain from drinking alcohol, using cannabis or any other impairing substance – it’s that simple. People are relying on you. While at the party, enjoy the food, company and non-alcoholic drinks.

If you are attending a Super Bowl party:

Designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan to use your community’s sober ride program, call a cab or take your favorite ride-sharing service.

Don’t let friends and family members drive impaired. Help them get home safely.

Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party:

Make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Host your party just like they do at the stadium. Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter is perfect for serving coffee and dessert.

Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

The statewide Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT and coincides with the comprehensive “It’s Not a Game” multimedia campaign.

