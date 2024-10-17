GRANITE CITY — On Friday, October 18th, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and State Representative Katie Stuart will visit with the United Steelworkers Local 1899 to discuss the continued failure of Nippon to justify the acquisition of U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works facility and ways to continue to support workers.

The meeting will be closed to members of the media, but Budzinski will be available to the press for questions following the visit.

During her first term, Congresswoman Budzinski has advocated for Granite City steelworkers – urging U.S. Steel to maintain operations at Granite City Works. Following news of an acquisition by Nippon Steel, Budzinski called on the Biden Administration to ensure a comprehensive regulatory review and has supported President Biden’s decision to block the sale.