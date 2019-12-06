SIMI VALLEY – Tomorrow, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will discuss the multiple components of America’s leadership on the global stage, highlighting the need for strategic diplomacy and economic engagement in addition to a strong military, as part of a panel discussion moderated by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl during the 2019 Reagan National Defense Forum in California. Duckworth will be joined on the panel by Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Bill M. Brown, President and CEO of L3 Harris Technologies. During their discussion, the panelists will review the results of the Reagan National Defense Survey, which explores the American public’s views on defense, national security, and foreign policy issues. A Livestream of the event will be available here.

The RNDF is a bipartisan annual event that brings together key stakeholders and national security experts to discuss our national defense policies and brainstorm policies that could strengthen our country and military.

Details are as follows:

WHO: Senator Tammy Duckworth

WHAT: Panel Discussion “What Americans Think: Public Opinion on Defense and National Security Going into 2020”

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Saturday, December 7, 2019

7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET

WHERE: Reagan National Defense Forum

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

HOW: Watch the event live here

More like this: